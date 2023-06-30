Hailey Bieber rocks casual chic look with black tube top and frayed denim shorts; See PICS

Hailey Bieber is quite active on social media platforms. Lately, the 26-year-old has been sharing glimpses of her personal and professional lives with her millions of fans and followers. From brand shoots for her skincare line to vacations and trips with her husband Justin Bieber, netizens get a sneak peek into different parts of Hailey’s life every now and then. Speaking of which, earlier today, she took to the ‘gram yet again and shared a couple of photos in a chic outfit.

Scroll below to take a look if you have not already.

Hailey Bieber posts new pictures on Instagram

Earlier today, Hailey took to Instagram and shared a couple of new photos. In the photos, Hailey could be seen donning a black tube top along with a pair of light blue frayed denim shorts. She also wore a black belt, white socks, and black shoes. Her hair was left open and she accessorized the look with a pair of black sunglasses and a watch. She posed for the pictures with her hands in the pockets of the denim shorts. Sharing these photos, Hailey captioned the post with a ladybug emoji.

Hailey Bieber’s new photos

Fans react to Hailey Bieber’s post

As soon as Hailey shared these photos, fans and followers reacted to the pictures. One fan wrote, “This woman saved Justin's life!! You crazy fans need to LEAVE HER ALONE!! VULTURES. The best thing to happen to JB has been Hailey Bieber. Respect.” Another follower commented, “You’re chronically online. Take a. Break.” A third fan’s comment read, “My queen is a trend setter (heart eye emoji)”

Other followers were worried and concerned if Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber were staying separately and if their marriage is going through a rough patch. “Please don’t stay in a marriage if you’re husband isn’t living at home or making YOU a priority. Don’t stay for clout,” one follower wrote. Still, another one said, “Why doesn’t Justin live there anymore? That’s not a marriage (scared emoji). Hope you’re not planning on spending ALL summer with Justine only. That’s the person you take everywhere. No alone time with ur husband.”

