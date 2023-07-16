Hailey Bieber says she looks exactly like her grandmom with TikTok aging filter: 'It's giving my nana's twin'

Hailey Bieber is quite active on social media, whether it is TikTok or Instagram. She often gives fans a sneak peek of her life. Recently, the 26 year old model posted a fun TikTok video as she officially adapts to the Barbiecore pink trend. She was glowing in a ruched bubblegum pink halter mini dress from Bond-Eye while Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice ’s new ‘Barbie World’ song played in the background.

Now Hailey Bieber has tried the viral TikTok aging filter. Here is everything to know about the same.

Hailey Bieber’s new TikTok video

Recently, Hailey Bieber used the popular TikTok aging filter on herself and as a result she looked quite similar to her grandmother, Rute Almeida, on the maternal side of her family. The model showed a complete side by side comparison of what she looks like with an aging filter. This video has garnered more than four million views on TikTok. The Rhode founder captioned the video, “Its giving my Nana’s twin.”

Hailey Bieber seemed to be in an upbeat mood as she posted this TikTok video. During the video she said, “I look exactly like my nana. This is so weird. I love it”

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber

Over the last week, some fans expressed their concerns about Hailey Bieber’s marriage to Justin Bieber . Some speculated that the couple has reportedly decided to part ways quietly after five years of marriage. The Rhode founder has effectively responded to these rumors.

The Rhode founder shared a picture on her Instagram story which featured herself, Justin, and their friends in a photo booth. Hailey and Justin Bieber looked happy as they snuggled close to each other. She wrote in the caption, “Happy Birthday @ratty we love you. My favorite thing about you is @laurenratner.” Hailey Bieber also shared a makeup tutorial video in which her $500K engagement ring was heavily featured.

Justin Bieber tied the knot with Hailey Baldwin Bieber in 2018.

