Hailey Bieber Says She’s a ‘Relaxed Mom’ to Her and Justin Bieber’s Son Jack Blues, Shares Plans For More Kids

Power couple Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber welcomed their first child, son Jack Blues Bieber, on August 22, 2024. The couple, which has always been talked about for their long-running romance and possible troubles, has handled having a baby wonderfully well, always hanging out around the child and taking him to places. The model has repeatedly spoken about wanting more kids with her partner and has now revealed what motherhood has been like for her.

Hailey Bieber wants at least a second kid, but may end up having more

During an appearance on Jake Shane's podcast Therapuss, the skincare entrepreneur opened up about coming to terms with motherhood for the first time, "It is so fun. I always knew I wanted kids; I always wanted to be a mom. And then when it happens, you never know what to expect, and you don't know what it's going to be like.” She spoke about how Jack Blues is already interested in basketball and is now learning to speak ‘please,’ something which he already knew how to do with the American Sign Language before.

Sharing that there were many unexpected parts of her relationship with her first child, Hailey Bieber added that one would not be able to prepare for until they’re at that stage. But there was one thing that surely surprised her, “I feel like I'm a lot more relaxed as a mom than I thought I would be. I think especially as a first-time mom."

Revealing her plans to grow their family with more kids, the 29-year-old reiterated, “I definitely do want one more. I'm not in a rush, but I definitely want one more. Maybe I'll have four more. Maybe I'll have three. I don't know, I really don't know. I'm just taking it one day at a time.”

Meanwhile, amid rumors of trouble in paradise for Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber, the two have continued to be strong and together.

ALSO READ: Hailey Bieber Claps Back Against Haters After Husband Justin Bieber Drops New Album SWAG: ‘Is it Finally Clocking…’