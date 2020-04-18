Hailey Bieber screams with excitement as her sister Alaia Baldwin announces pregnancy; View Post

Hailey Bieber brimmed with excitement as she celebrated her sister Alaia Baldwin’s pregnancy announcement on social media. Check out the posts.

Hailey Bieber’s sister Alaia Baldwin Aronow announced her pregnancy and Justin's wife is brimming with excitement. While Hailey and her husband Justin Bieber are in no hurry to have kids of their own and are enjoying their married life, she could not hide her excitement as her sister revealed the gender of her baby. “I made something extra special for Andrew Aronow’s birthday this year. #BABYARONOW coming to ya August 2020. It’s a girl,” Alaia wrote in the caption alongside a black-and-white photo of husband Andrew Aronow kissing her bare baby bump.

Hailey took to the post’s comment section and wrote “my niece” and “Screaming!!!!” She also posted the picture on her Insta story and wrote, “I'm gonna be an Aunty.” Their 24-year-old cousin Ireland Baldwin also commented on the post. “My little endive,” she wrote. Alaia and Andrew got married in 2017 in New York. Hailey served as her sister’s maid of honour at the wedding. Tish Cyrus, Christie Brinkley and Bijou Phillips also congratulated the couple who are about to start a new chapter of their lives.

Meanwhile, Hailey recently put all the potential pregnancy rumours to rest while giving her fans a look into her skincare routine. While discussing the secret behind her flawless skin, during an interview with Glamour UK, the model revealed that she is currently on birth control. “I'm on birth control now where I don’t have a period, but I still feel symptoms of PMS and this can also affect my skin too,” she mentioned.

