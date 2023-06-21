Hailey Bieber serves boss lady vibes as she stuns head-to-toe in Saint Laurent outfit; PICS

Hailey Bieber is often spotted in Saint Laurent outfits as she is the brand ambassador of the French luxury house. In the latest Instagram photo dump, the 26-year model looks stunning in the latest collection from Saint Laurent. Hailey’s new pictures show a new and different concept with a huge bag, cigarette smoke, and a powered blazer. Here is everything about the same.

Hailey Bieber in Saint Laurent

Hailey Bieber looked drop-dead gorgeous in the new pictures that she shared on Instagram. In one of the pictures, Bieber can be seen posing in just a black cami top and Saint Laurent’s new Jamie 4.3 bag, a quilted rectangular bag with a gold chain strap. She kept her bob styled down and accessorized her look with golden earrings and black sunglasses.

The model’s head-to-toe Saint Laurent outfit consisted of a black single-breasted tuxedo jacket and white pocket square which she paired with a black skirt which she used as a mini dress with a front slit. She accessorized her all-black ensemble with a shiny leather purse, gold earrings, oval sunglasses, and shiny slingback heels. The 26-year-old model opted for glowing makeup and slicked-back hair.

Fans reaction

In one of the photographs, Hailey can be seen holding a cigarette and puffing smoke out of her mouth. The smoking pictures stirred social media backlash as fans called out the model for her irresponsible behavior. One user wrote, “A young responsible adult who promotes smoking on social media platforms should be canceled.” Another fan added, “Now a whole bunch of her young fans will think it’s cool to smoke. That’s just great.”

Some fans even came out in the model's defense. They praised Hailey for her look and assured her that she can do whatever she likes.

Hailey Bieber at present

Recently, Hailey Bieber celebrated one year of her beauty brand Rhode. The model shared several pictures from the party as she stunned in a Vivienne Westwood Couture mini dress which was covered in Swarovski pink crystals. She also shared a photo dump on Instagram from the various campaigns of Rhode over the last year.

