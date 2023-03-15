Hailey Bieber serves looks as she posts new PICS a day after Selena Gomez; Fan calls her ‘the winner’

Hailey Bieber has been quite active on her social media space lately. A few hours back, she took to her Instagram handle and posted new pictures of her stunning looks from the 2023 Oscars red carpet and the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty. This comes a day after Selena Gomez posted a couple of makeup-free selfies on her Instagram space.

Hailey Bieber’s new Instagram pics

For the 2023 Oscars red carpet, Hailey Bieber decided to wear a classic YSL black gown with full-sleeve detailing. On the other hand, for the Oscars afterparty, the Rhode Beauty founder kept it colorful and quirky as she donned a blue ensemble inspired by fish fins with backless detailing. Hailey struck a few poses for the camera as she flaunted her toned figure and overall look. She also posted a few pictures of her getting ready in the makeup room.

As soon as Hailey shared the posts, they were flooded with likes and comments. While some fans could not stop swooning over her look, others called out the trolling and haters in the comments section. One fan wrote, “the best in the game (red heart emoji)”. A second fan’s comment read, “ladies and gentlemen the winner (red heart emoji)”. A third follower commented, “everything hating on hailey yet here you all are still liking and commenting on everything she does if you dislike her so much just unfollow”. Yet another follower said, “This hatred against Hailey is so forced, it’s so boring and exhausting at this point. Leave hailey alone”.

Why did Justin Bieber not accompany Hailey Bieber on the Vanity Fair Oscars red carpet?

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber did not arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty red carpet as a couple. He reportedly did so to avoid being clicked by the photographers. As per Page Six, the Peaches singer arrived at the party through a back entrance and did not look well. He even had a blanket around his shoulders and a backward baseball cap. This had fans speculating if Bieber had distanced himself from Hailey following her latest feud with his ex-flame Selena Gomez.

