Hailey Bieber sets Instagram ablaze with sizzling Victoria's Secret bikini shoot; checkout PICS

Hailey Bieber, the 26-year-old model and fashion icon, recently dazzled in a new holiday collection campaign for Victoria's Secret. She showcased a variety of sultry lace lingerie looks, flaunting her toned abs and long legs.

In one of the stunning outfits, Hailey Bieber donned a blue lace lingerie set that included the Body by Victoria Lace Waist Hiphugger Panty and the matching Body by Victoria Lightly Lined Smooth Demi Bra. The bra had a plunging neckline, accentuating her cleavage, and she added an oversized Victoria's Secret Flannel Long Pajama top over it to complete the look.

Another captivating look featured Hailey in a sheer red lace bralette with satin strings delicately tied around her waist. She paired it with matching low-rise panties and adorned her feet with stylish red satin bow heels, finishing off with diamond earrings.

Hailey's allure didn't stop there – she rocked a nude satin slip dress with golden lace cups that revealed a generous amount of cleavage. The sleeveless nightgown defined her toned figure, and she added a touch of sparkle with gold mesh pointed-toe pumps.

The final look in the campaign showcased Hailey in a plunging V-neck red bralette paired with high-waisted red and black flannel pajama pants. She kept cozy with matching socks and draped the matching pajama top over her shoulders. Hailey wrote in the caption of her post "The Holiday season is upon us 🥰🎄 @victoriassecret #VSCelebrates."

Hailey Bieber's "Mean" mood for Halloween 2023

In addition to her fabulous modeling work, Hailey Bieber earlier made headlines with her Halloween 2023 tribute to the iconic movie Mean Girls. She posted pictures on Instagram recreating characters from the film, dressing as Cady Heron, Regina George, Karen Smith, and Gretchen Wieners.

The caption on the poster humorously read, "Hailey Bieber and Hailey Bieber Mean Girls." She also shared a note that appeared to be a response to haters, humorously referencing the film's infamous Burn Book.

While some had labeled Hailey as a "mean girl," her fans showered her with love and support. The comment section had a hilarious response to her look. One fan wrote, “She did this for everyone that was assuming she was the “mean girl” you are iconic Hailey [Bieber].” While another commented pointing at the Haters saying, “She is roasting the haters lmfao,” a third one cheered, “She won Halloween again.”

Hailey's creativity and sense of humor made her Halloween tribute a hit among her followers, reaffirming her status as a fashion icon and a beloved public figure.

