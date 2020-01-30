Hailey Bieber sets the record straight about her 'crooked' pinky finger; says 'I've had it my whole life'

Justin and Hailey's pictures immediately went viral and fans could not help but take note of model's pinky finger. Read on to know more.

Hailey and Justin Bieber turned up the heat a few days ago as they sizzled on the red carpet and indulged in some serious PDA at the singer's new YouTube series premiere. Their pictures immediately went viral and fans could not help but take note of Hailey's pinky finger. While posing on the red carpet, Hailey placed her hand on husband's Justin's stomach and her crooked pinky finger was very much on display. Hailey took to Instagram to set the record straight and asked netizens to 'stop roasting' her. She also revealed that she suffers from a generic disorder named Ectrodactyly.

Sharing a snapshot of her well done nails, Hailey circled her pinky finger and wrote, "OK, let’s get into the pinky conversation. Because I’ve made fun of myself about this for forever, so I might as well just tell everyone else why they’re so crooked and scary."

The model further wrote, “I have this thing called Ectrodactyly and it causes my pinky fingers to look the way they do. It’s genetic, I’ve had it my whole life. So, people can stop asking me, ‘WTF is wrong with her pinky fingers.’ Here is what’s wrong! Lol." She concluded saying, "please stop roasting me about my pinky fingers."

Check out Hailey's Instagram Story below:

Just like Hailey, Justin also recently opened up about suffering from Lyme disease.

