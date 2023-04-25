Hailey Bieber shares a throwback PIC from hospital as she marks one year of her heart surgery

Hailey Bieber is marking one year of her heart surgery following her Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) diagnosis.

For the unversed, the 26-year-old model was diagnosed with PFO last year after she experienced some stroke-like symptoms. PFO is a condition where there is a hole in the heart. Hailey underwent surgery to close this hole. Today, she took to her Instagram stories and shared a throwback picture from her time in the hospital last year, to mark the one-year anniversary of her medical procedure. Read on to know more.

Hailey Bieber shares a throwback picture from hospital

A few hours ago, Hailey Bieber posted a picture on her Instagram stories where she can be seen sitting on a hospital bed. The Rhode Skin founder was wearing a hospital gown, and her hand had IV drip inserted in it. She smiled at the camera as it clicked the picture. Along with the photo, she also wrote a caption, expressing gratitude to have been treated for it by her doctors.

It read, “This time last year I had a procedure done to close a hole I had in my heart known as a PFO (Patent Foramen Ovale) Following having a transient stroke. So grateful to have found this and have it closed, and so grateful for my amazing doctors. A year later I’m feeling strong and healthy.” She also attached a link for more information on PFO and its procedures.

Take a look at Hailey Bieber’s throwback picture below:

Hailey Bieber’s confession about her mental health struggles

A couple of days back, Hailey took to her Instagram stories and opened up about her mental health struggles this year, especially the last one and a half months when her rumoured feud with Selena Gomez made headlines, after which she faced the wrath of trolls and Selena’s fans. “I like to make jokes about how I feel because sometimes it’s easier than admitting I’m having a hard time,” Hailey’s note began.

“But truthfully since 2023 started I have had some of the saddest, hardest moments I’ve ever had in my adult life and my mind and emotions have been fragile to say the least," Hailey continued. She also added that she wanted to share her story in order to let other people who feel the same way like her know that they are not alone.

