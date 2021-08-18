Hailey Bieber shares a CUTE snap with Justin for her niece's birthday: Aunty and Uncle love you so much

Hailey Bieber's niece Iris turned 1 on Wednesday and to celebrate the same, the model shared an adorable snap of Justin and herself planting kisses on the little one. Along with the photo, Hailey wrote a sweet message saying, "Aunty and Uncle love you so much!" After Justin's recent posts showering love on his "familia", Hailey's post for her niece was equally sweet.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Hailey posted a black and white snap that showed Justin and her kissing her adorable niece. Sharing the same, Hailey wrote, "Happy first birthday to our beautiful smushy girl." Justin and Hailey are known to be extremely close to Iris who is the model's older sister Alaia Baldwin and her husband of four years Andrew Aronow's daughter.

The Biebers recently returned from Canada where they had been to the Yummy singer's home for another birthday celebration. Justin's sister, Bay Bieber celebrated her third birthday for which all of the singer's siblings had gotten together. Justin took to Instagram to not only wish Bay but also share a series of other photos with his family.

Check out Hailey Bieber's post for her niece here:

Looking at the couple's photos with Bieber's baby sister and Hailey's niece, fans have been going gaga over Justin and Hailey's future baby and how cool parents they would be. Recently, the coupled dodged a major pregnancy rumour after Justin shared a cryptic post captioning their photo as "Mom and Dad" although it was soon clarified by Hailey that they are in fact only pet parents at the moment and nothing more.

