Hailey Bieber shares how it 'hurts to be torn apart' due to social media's toxic nature; Read On

Hailey Bieber is using her online presence to spread love and not hate. The super model took to Instagram recently to share an important message on human connection and revealed how social media has hurt her immensely in the past. Wife to Justin Bieber, Hailey has often faced social media trials for her posts in the years gone by. As 2020 commences, Hailey spoke about it in a lengthy post on her Instagram.

Hailey wrote, "I would say my most favorite part of existing is human connection. I absolutely love connecting with other people, I love finding common interests between me and others, hearing people’s story, I love laughing with others, and I love crying with others. I feel so very very deeply. My heart explodes with happiness when my friends and family are happy and my heart feels crushed when they are hurting and sad."

Adding, "The reason I say all of this is: because I love to connect, I do my best to expose my heart which means I love freely and I empathize deeply, and because of that I also hurt very easily when I feel like people don’t see my heart and see me for who I am."

Hailey further addressed the toxic nature of social media and how it has 'torn' her apart in the past. "The reason I’m even sharing this, is because Instagram, Twitter etc is SUCH a breeding ground for cruelty towards each other, and because people don’t take the time to connect with each other on an honest level before they resort to hatred, it starts to damage what could be really beautiful human interaction and connection. I could sit here all day and say the hate doesn’t bug me, that the words that are said don’t affect me. But NEWS FLASH: it hurts to be torn apart on the internet!!!"

The super model also revealed that it 'hurts to be compared to other human beings' every single day. She concluded her message urging her fans to connect more in 2020. Check out Hailey's full post below:

