Hailey Bieber shares loved up photos with Justin Bieber from MET Gala 2021 as they celebrate 3rd anniversary

The Biebers seemed stunning during their first MET Gala appearance as a couple. Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber looked like a power couple while they seamlessly pulled off the main theme of the event, ‘In America: a Lexicon of Fashion.’ The couple also celebrated their third anniversary as a couple as they had secretly tied the knot at a New York City courthouse on September 13.

Taking to her social media platform, supermodel Hailey Bieber shared some loved-up snaps with her husband and Peaches singer Justin Bieber while marking their third anniversary as a couple. “3 YEARS,” Hailey wrote in a picture of the two of them. She also shared another snap which seems to be a behind-the-scenes picture while they were getting ready for their individual MET Gala looks.

In one of the pictures, Justin and Hailey were holding hands, as they posed for the cameras. In another picture, the two of them posed as a couple were cuddling while looking at the mirror. Both the pictures were in monochrome and looked super aesthetic. Justin Bieber also threw an afterparty and invited MET Gala guests as the couple rocked their casual outfits. Guests including Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Dan Levy, Madison Beer, among others were also present.

Take a look at Hailey’s story:

The couple also made their Video Music Awards (VMAs) appearance as Justin performed his hit numbers, and also won The Artist of the Year award. Bieber didn’t forget to mention Hailey in his acceptance speech as he gave her a huge shoutout!

