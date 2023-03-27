Hailey Bieber shares new PICS as she goes trekking; Fan says she has ‘the strongest heart’

Hailey Bieber posted new pictures on her social media space, a day after Selena Gomez publicly defended her amid their apparent feud construed by fans.

Hailey Bieber shares glimpses of her Sunday on Instagram

A few hours ago, Hailey took to her Instagram space and shared a slew of pictures, thus treating fans to a glimpse of how her Sunday went. In the photos, Hailey can be seen having a good time as she went trekking on a hill. In the first picture, the Rhode Skin founder can be seen sitting on a couch, dressed in a black puffer jacket, light blue trousers, and black shoes. Her hair was tied in a sleek bun. She also donned a headband and a pair of golden hoop earrings. Hailey smiled warmly as she posed for the photo.

In the second picture, Hailey could be seen sitting atop a hill while she glanced at its peak. It was then followed by a short video clip showcasing the 26-year-old climbing the hill. In the fourth and last picture, we can see Hailey using a small apparatus to steam her face.

Hailey Bieber’s Instagram post

Fans react to Hailey Bieber’s post

As soon as Hailey shared the pictures and video clip on the ‘gram, her post was flooded with likes and comments. For a change, there were several positive comments, unlike the barrage of trolling and criticism she was receiving lately post the eyebrow drama with Selena Gomez.

One fan wrote, “She was dragged in the drama for no reason~ If anyone has the strongest heart it’s Hailey. (red heart emojis)”. A second follower commented, “The comments are so beautiful. Slowly but surely she’s getting back all the love. X”. Another user said, “Hot girls love n support Hailey Bieber.” Yet a fourth fan commented, “You deserve everything honey, the better Is coming (red heart emoji, high-five emoji)”

