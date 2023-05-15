Hailey Bieber shares sneak peaks from New York City; Don’t miss the adorable video with her puppies

Hailey Bieber has shared new pictures and videos from her recent trip to New York City with her pop star husband Justin Bieber.

The 26-year-old model likes to keep active on social media. Every now and then, Hailey treats her fans and followers to glimpses of her personal and professional life on Instagram, while fans flood the comments section with reactions. Speaking of which, earlier today, Hailey took to the ‘gram and shared sneak peeks from her time in NYC. Scroll below to take a look if you have not already.

Hailey Bieber shares pictures and videos from New York City

A few hours back, Hailey posted a slideshow of pictures and videos on Instagram. In the first picture, the Rhode Skin founder was seen clicking a selfie with her puppy, as she lay down on a couch. One can also see a black piano in the backdrop of the photo. In the second picture, Hailey was seen posing as she donned a black strapless dress. Her short hair was left open with a middle parting and she accessorized the look with golden handcuffs and earrings. The next picture in line was a mirror selfie where Hailey was seen sporting a wide-necked black crop top with a pair of light blue denim pants, and black shoes.

Hailey Bieber’s Instagram post

Hailey Baldwin Bieber also shared an adorable video with both her puppies Oscar and Piggy Lou as they enjoyed the wind from the passenger seat in the car. The last picture of the post showcased Hailey in a photoshoot for her skincare brand, for a seemingly new product, whose name she struck out with a red line. Sharing these pictures and video, Hailey captioned the post, “NY [green tick mark]”

As soon as she shared these pictures and video, fans started reacting to the post with likes and comments. One fan wrote, “Use this comment as another like button if u think Hailey is fabulous.” Others asked if she was teasing a new Rhode product. Another fan’s comment read, “Love you Queen (red heart emoji)”

