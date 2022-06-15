Hailey Bieber shares update on Justin Bieber’s paralysis scare: He’s feeling a lot better

Hailey Bieber reveals her husband Justin Bieber is "getting better every single day" after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome. “He’s doing really well … he’s feeling a lot better and obviously it was just a very scary and random situation to happen,” the model, 25, said as per Page Six during an appearance on Good Morning America.

Hailey also addressed the love from fans she and her husband, 28, have gotten. “Every single person has sent well wishes, advice, recommendations,” she shared. “It’s been really amazing.” Hailey further stated that they were able to find the "silver lining in it all" while coping with his diagnosis barely three months after being taken to the hospital herself. However, Justin had to postpone two of his New York City gigs earlier this week due to paralysis on the right side of his face caused by a rare neurological disease.

For those unversed, Ramsay Hunt syndrome begins with a painful rash around the ear, on the cheek, or on the lips. It appears when the varicella-zoster virus assaults a nerve in the brain, producing paralysis in certain cases, as per Page Six. Meanwhile, Justin provided another update to his followers on Monday, adding that he was already feeling much better after depending on his faith. “Wanted to share a little bit of how I’ve been feeling. Each day has gotten better and through all of the discomfort I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me,” he wrote at the time.

On the other hand, during her conversation with Robach and Holmes, Hailey also provided an update on her health after suffering a minor stroke earlier this year, which necessitated a surgical operation to plug a hole in her heart. "I feel good," she said. "I'm just giving my body the time to heal and recover ... but I'm doing well now."

