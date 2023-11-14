Hailey Bieber shines bright in strapless black dress for Baby2Baby charity gala, netizens gush, 'Facecard never declines'

Weeks after the positive response to her Halloween outfits, Hailey Bieber has stunned fans yet again with her look at the Baby2Baby Gala. The model, who celebrated her fifth wedding anniversary with husband Justin Bieber in September, donned a classic black outfit for the event and kept her makeup glowy and nude. Here's a breakdown of the Rhode founder's simplistic yet elegant look and how netizens have been reacting to it on social media.

Hailey Bieber shines bright in strapless dress for Baby2Baby Gala

Hailey attended the Baby2Baby charity gala in Los Angeles recently and made a stylish appearance at the same. The annual event raises funds for poor children and the socialite wore a strapless black Saint Laurent dress for the same. Featuring a back cutout, the outfit was simple but fitted and the 26-year-old accessorized it with Tiffany &. Co. jewels. Hailey donned gold Elsa Peretti cuffs and diamond studs to dazzle the minimalistic look up.

She was styled by Karla Welch while her hairstylist and makeup artists were Bryce Scarlett and Mary Phillips. Hailey opted for a glowy, nude makeup look that consisted of winged eyeliner, a glossy brown lip, faux freckles, and lots of highlighter. The chocolaty shade used for the lip color seems to be the Espresso peptide lip tint from the latest launch of Hailey's skincare and beauty line Rhode. It has been a massive seller and has four total shades.

Apart from the brown shade titled Espresso, there's also a rose taupe shade named Toast, a sheer pink color named Ribbon, and a crushed berry shade titled Raspberry Jelly. Other known guests at the gala included supermodel Heidi Klum, pop star Demi Lovato, and social media personality Sofia Richie. Meanwhile, fans were quick to comment on Hailey's look.

Fans react to Hailey Bieber's look for Baby2Baby Gala

One user wrote, "Facecard never declines [red heart emoji] [loved face emoji]. Another said, "Isn't she absolutely lovely [melting face emoji] [two hearts emoji]." A third felt, "Stunning & kind, the full package [heart eyes emoji] red heart emoji]." A fourth replied, "Bob style never been so good like this before, I swear [heart on fire emoji]."

While one netizen responded, "The definition for beauty [x2 heart eyes emoji] [x2 sparkles emoji]," another commented, "THE WAY YOU ARE THE MOST GORGEOUS WOMAN. WOW HAILEY, I LOVE YOU!!! @haileybieber [white heart emoji] [melting face emoji] [sparkles emoji] [tulip emoji]. Others called her stunning and an unreal beauty.

