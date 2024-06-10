Hailey Bieber Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump in New Pic; See Here

Hailey Bieber is embracing motherhood like a pro! In an Instagram Stories mirror selfie, the 27-year-old model and beauty mogul flaunted her growing baby bump. Hailey wore baggy black trousers and a cropped striped shirt, accessorizing with a black leather shoulder bag, matching sunglasses, and a Rhode lippie phone case.

Following Hailey's announcement she was pregnant during a recent Yves Saint Laurent campaign shoot, she shared her excitement with fans. On May 9, the couple confirmed their pregnancy and savoring their private moments before going public.

Hailey Beiber is slaying her baby bump and her mommy look

The model and beauty mogul (27) is expecting her first child with husband Justin Bieber and she recently showed off her growing belly! The Instagram Stories post which highlights Hailey's stylish outfit and stomach, was shared on Friday, June 7. A sliver of her growing belly was exposed by the Rhode founder's cropped, striped shirt, paired with baggy black trousers.

The look was also accessorized in a quintessentially Hailey way, including a leather shoulder bag, matching sunglasses, and the viral phone case that holds the lippie.

After sharing more details about Hailey and Justin's pregnancy timeline, the model shared another pregnancy mirror pic. The star shared photos of her latest Yves Saint Laurent campaign on June 3, revealing that she was already carrying her and the singer's child when she shot with the brand.

"Shot this 4 months preggy with little bean in my belly,” she wrote. May 9 was the first time Rhode founder and musician beau announced they were expecting. In a video from Hailey and Justin's vow renewal ceremony, the model's bump is visible beneath a long, lacy white dress as they announced the news.

Hailey and Justin Bieber initially intended to keep the pregnancy a secret

Hailey's rep confirmed that the model was just over six months pregnant at the time, as per reports. Upon hearing the big news, a source shared a glimpse into Hailey and Justin's early reactions - and revealed they wanted to keep it a secret.

“When they found out Hailey was pregnant, it was the best day of their lives,” the insider said. “They have both been very emotional. They feel very blessed. They feel very protective of their baby as well."

"They shared with family and close friends early on. It was important for them to keep it quiet and just enjoy for as long as possible before they publicly confirmed though," the source continued, adding that “they asked their friends to not share until they were ready to announce."

