Hailey Bieber shows support towards Justin Bieber’s ex Selena Gomez with THIS sweet gesture

Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez might be two women who are compared with one another every step of the way due to their connection with Justin Bieber, but for them, they don't seem to have any bad blood with each other. This has recently been proved by Hailey as well, who took to liking one of Gomez’s pictures from her recent photoshoot with Elle.

According to EOnline, Elle posted a picture of Gomez gracing the cover of their September issue, and one of the people who took to liking that particular picture, was model Hailey Bieber. Earlier in March as well, Hailey took to liking a picture from one of Selena’s Vogue photoshoots! The two have always made sure to not tolerate any trolls targeting either of them due to Bieber’s connection.

As per EOnline, when Gomez released her track Lose You To Love Me, which many fans thought was a song inspired from her relationship with Justin Bieber, Hailey had later posted a screenshot of Summer Walker’s I’ll Kill You, but was quick enough to clarify that her screengrab had nothing to do with Selena or her new song. She referred to fans’ interpretations as ‘nonsense’ and ‘complete BS.’

At the same time, Selena had also defended Hailey by shunning hate in one of her Instagram lives. She asked her fans to “be kind to everyone,” adding that she “will never stand for women tearing other women down,” as per EOnline. So, it seems like Hailey and Selena are all about lifting each other up, and rooting for one another despite what social media thinks!

