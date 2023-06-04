Hailey Bieber SHUTS claims of feud with BFF Kendall Jenner; Former drops a sassy new PIC

Hailey Bieber blasted rumors of ‘feuding’ with her BFF Kendall Jenner.

Earlier today, Hailey Bieber took to her Instagram space and posted a picture of her and Kendall sunbathing together, amid rumors that the two ladies are not on good terms with each other. Scroll below to take a look if you have not already.

Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner hang out together

A few hours back, Hailey took to her Instagram stories and posted a picture featuring herself and Kendall. In the photo, both models can be seen lying on two pool chairs beside each other. While Hailey wore a purple and yellow bikini, Kendall was seen donning a striped bikini. Both the ladies smiled as they showed the thumbs-up sign to the camera. They also had a cute dog filter on their faces. Sharing this photo on her Instagram stories, Kendall wrote, “feuding”, thus indirectly shutting down rumors about the two friends feuding with each other.

Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner’s Instagram picture

Why do fans think Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner are feuding?

Fans started speculating that Kendall and Hailey might be feuding after their visit to the French Rivera. Kendall, 27, and Hailey, 26, were both at the Monaco Grand Prix recently. However, despite being close pals and at the same venue, they hung out with two different groups of friends.

While Kendall was with her two female friends and her musician beau Bad Bunny, Hailey was with Justin Bieber and her close friend Justine Skye. Moreover, Hailey and Justin also reportedly hung out with Kendall’s ex Devin Booker.

One fan wrote commented under Kendall’s photo, as per The U.S. Sun, “Hailey and Justine were in Monaco the entire weekend too. But they didn’t see Kendall at all, instead, she stayed with Bad Bunny and his crew and Justin and Hailey were with Booker. Wonder if there’s some drama."

Another fan responded, “The last time Kendall was spotted with the Biebers was during Coachella? I've mostly seen her hanging out with Taco, Renell, and Tyler."

