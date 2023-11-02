Hailey Bieber sizzles in some of the most iconic poses for Calvin Klein's newest collection-CHECKOUT

The holiday season is here, and Calvin Klein is getting into the festive spirit with its new holiday campaign featuring Hailey Bieber and Brandon Flynn. In the photos, you can see Hailey Bieber and Brandon Flynn dressed in modern holiday outfits. These include stylish slip dresses and cozy sweaters. The brand calls this photo shoot a celebration of the holiday season, showing Bieber and Flynn in a joyful mood as we enter the holiday months.

Hailey Bieber poses for Calvin Klein's Holiday Collection

Calvin Klein took to Instagram to announce their newest collection in which Hailey Bieber, 26, wore looks from CK's holiday womenswear collection. One of her outfits was a calf-skimming satin slip dress, which is trendy with a '90s vibe. She also wore an oversized black suit that's both sexy for holiday parties and appropriate for work events.

This isn't the first time Bieber has modeled for Calvin Klein. In 2019, she and her husband, Justin Bieber, stripped down to their Calvins to celebrate the brand's 50th anniversary collection. They also shared a steamy makeout session in a special anthem video created for the brand's birthday. In the sexy ads, they modeled new underwear pieces from the CK50 anniversary collection.

Hailey Bieber slays the iconic Mean Girls look for Halloween

As Halloween approached, celebrities continued to raise the bar with their costume reveals, delighting fans with their creativity. Hailey Bieber has a track record of putting great effort into her Halloween looks, and this year was no exception. She recently shared her final Halloween costume on social media, and fans are raving about it.

Hailey decided to channel her inner Mean Girls spirit for her last Halloween costume of the year. She took to her Instagram to reveal her recreation of the Mean Girls movie poster and the iconic Burn Book page. With a caption that read, "She doesn't even go here! 👻 HAPPY HALLOWEEN. ✨," she paid tribute to the beloved 2004 comedy film, Mean Girls.

The first image in her post showcased her striking a pose just like the lead stars Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert did in the original poster. At the forefront of the image, Hailey sported a red henley top and jeans, embodying the character Cady Heron, originally portrayed by Lindsay Lohan.

Furthermore, she paid homage to the iconic Plastics featuring Regina George, Gretchen Wieners, and Karen Smith. Hailey showcased their signature pink ensembles and mini skirts in her portrayal. The second image mirrored the infamous Burn Book from the movie, a diary used to spread gossip and hate about fellow students. In this recreation, it was Hailey's image featured within the book.

