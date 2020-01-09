Hailey Bieber SLAMS haters for belittling Justin Bieber's Lyme disease diagnosis

Hailey Bieber slammed trolls for belittling her singer-husband Justin Bieber’s Lyme disease diagnosis. Check out what she said.

Hailey Bieber stood up for her husband Justin Bieber and clapped back at the trolls for downplaying his Lyme Disease Diagnosis. In his latest Instagram post, the 25-year old singer revealed that he has been diagnosed with Lyme disease and chronic mono. Shortly after he made the revelation, people started sending the singer mean messages on social media. Defending her husband, Hailey decided to call out the trolls for Belittling Justin’s diagnoses via series of tweets. “For those who are trying to downplay the severity of Lyme disease Please do your research and listen to the stories of people who have suffered with it for years,” she began tweeting.

“Making fun of and belittling a disease you don’t understand is never the way, all it takes is educating yourself,” she added. She further thanked Yolanda and Bella and Gigi Hadid for sharing their knowledge of the disease with her. Both Yolanda and Bella have Lyme disease. “I wanna say a huge thank you to @YolandaHadid and @bellahadid and @GiGiHadid for bringing me so much clarity and information on Lyme disease and for helping answer my questions about course of action, symptoms etc. Love you 3 amazing women!" she wrote. “And sending so much love to @AvrilLavigne thank you for all you do to educate people about Lyme. You’re amazing,” she added in another tweet.

While Justin too decided to clap back at the trolls, he did it with love. “I see a lot of people on here just creating lies and saying that they hope I lose in everything I do," he tweeted. "Well I hope you all win. I hope everything you want in life happens for you. Regardless of how you feel about me I send back love." The Yummy singer recently opened up about his heath in a lengthy post. “While a lot of people kept saying Justin Bieber looks like s***, on meth, etc. they failed to realize I've been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease,” Bieber wrote in the post.

He further discussed the severity of the health issue in the candid post. “Not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health. These things will be explained further in a docu-series I'm putting on YouTube shortly,” he added. Stating that the upcoming docu-series will give his fans a closer look into his life, health and everything he is trying to overcome, the Yummy singer asserted that while the disease seems to be incurable, he is getting the right treatment.

