Hailey Bieber slays BARBIECORE amid concerns about her marriage to Justin Bieber; DEETS here

It seems that Hailey Bieber has been living in her Barbie era since the last few weeks! Over the last few weeks, Hailey Bieber has been stepping into her Barbie era whether it is for the date night with Justin Bieber or celebration party for her skincare brand Rhode.

Now in her new TikTok video, Hailey Bieber slays the Barbie trend in a halter neck dress. Here is everything to know about the same.

Hailey Bieber’s new TikTok video

On Tuesday, Hailey Bieber posted a new fun TikTok video as she officially adapts to the Barbiecore pink trend.

In the video, the 26 year old model can be seen looking like a Malibu Barbie in a ruched bubblegum pink halter mini dress from Bond-Eye. She accessorized her outfit with chunky gold earrings and a matching necklace. Hailey opted for a glowing makeup look as she highlighted her cheek bones with pink blush. She styled her hair slicked back into a tight bun.

As Hailey Bieber showed off her look, Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s new ‘Barbie World’ song played in the background. She captioned her post with some emojis.

Previously the 26 year old model celebrated Rhode's one year anniversary in a Vivienne Westwood Couture mini dress which was covered in Swarovski pink crystals. She looked stunning in the pink dress with sweetheart neckline and draped style. She pulled back her hair in a sleek bun and glowing makeup look. Hailey accessorized her look with studded diamond earrings and a necklace.

Over the last week, some fans expressed their concerns about Hailey Bieber’s marriage to Justin Bieber. Some speculated that the couple has reportedly decided to part ways quietly after five years of marriage.

Justin Bieber tied the knot with Hailey Baldwin Bieber in 2018.

