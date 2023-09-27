Hailey Bieber SLAYS in black maxi dress, flaunts back during Paris fashion show as Khloe Kardashian SWOONS in comments

Hailey Bieber has been slaying the aesthetic and fashion game lately. From starting the viral strawberry girl summer trend to selling out her peptide lip treatments to launching her lip tints, she has done it all. The model has been indulging in some balletcore aesthetic recently, which is a reference to one of the shades of her latest and much-awaited Rhode product.

The 26-year-old is currently in Paris, France, and was spotted channeling some princess ballerina vibes. She recently indulged in some full glam at the Saint Laurent spring 2024 runway fashion show and fans cannot seem to get enough of the simple, sleek look. Hailey Bieber was also featured in a campaign for the brand and was spotted in the audience.

Hailey Bieber SLAYS in maxi dress, flaunts back in Paris

The socialite joined celebrities like Demi Moore, Austin Butler, and Zoe Kravitz, among others for the fashion show in Paris on September 26. Hailey donned a black, long-sleeved maxi dress with a back cutout for the occasion and her minimalistic look managed to impress netizens. She accessorized the outfit with strappy heels and sleek jewelry. She styled her short hair parted down the side and opted for a full face of glam to amp the minimalism.

Khloe Kardashian SWOONS at Hailey Bieber's look

She posted images of the look on her Instagram and wrote, "tonight @ysl." In the images, Hailey looks fierce as she poses for the pictures on a balcony and flaunts the outfit with the Eiffel Tower visible in the background. Due to the back cutout, her small back tattoo is also visible. Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian seems to be a major fan of the vibe. "Who the f*ck do you think you are! Oh my fucking goodness! Wow. Wow wow wow wow," she commented.

Hailey Bieber's signature style statement

Khloe then added another reply and wrote, "Swooooooooooon." Other replies included netizens calling her beautiful and perfect with strings of fire and heart emojis. Meanwhile, the style of the dress is a signature and recurring one for the media personality who has time and again flaunted gowns with back cutouts. In June this year, she wore a similar open-back dress to a wedding. Back in 2019, Hailey wore a pink Alexander Wang backless gown.

The model chose to wear that outfit for the coveted Met Gala that year. Meanwhile, she has been busy traveling these past few months. Prior to the Paris trip, she went to Tokyo for a Tiffany and Co. work event which was preceded by a trip to New York City to launch her skincare line's strawberry glaze lip treatment. If that wasn't enough, the Big Apple visit was preceded by a quick Mexico getaway with Kendall Jenner, Lori Harvey, and Justine Skye.

