Hailey Bieber slays in red off-shoulder dress and dons huge 'B' necklace; model's 'strawberry' era continues

Hailey Bieber has truly encapsulated everyone's attention with her exquisite beauty and impeccable fashion style, fully embracing the concept of a ‘Strawberry Girl Summer.’ In a recent Instagram story continuing her strawberry era, the founder of Rhode Resort showcased a mesmerizing off-shoulder red dress infused with a touch of strawberry-inspired shade. What makes this look more beautiful is her naturally radiant and rosy complexion flawlessly ruby-tinted blush and lips.

Hailey Bieber looks enchanting in red off-shoulder dress and massive ‘B’ neckpiece

Hailey Bieber's appearance on GMA showcased her taking the strawberry aesthetic to a whole new level. She skillfully combined various shades reminiscent of the vibrant fruit, demonstrating a sense of effortlessness.

She looked incredibly sophisticated in her latest outfit, wearing a romantic red dress designed by Vivienne Westwood. The dress was a draped midi with an off-shoulder bodice that flowed into a cinched waist. The fabric had a subtle sheen that enhanced the overall look.

Additionally, Hailey effortlessly matched her red dress with peep-toe stilettos in the same shade. These slide-on stilettos, crafted by Maison Ernest, not only complemented the dress but also added a touch of sophistication to her entire look.

What's more, her choice of footwear allowed her well-groomed feet, sporting a matching red nail polish, to be elegantly displayed.

The focal point was undeniably the diamond-studded pendant necklace, adorned with the initial 'B,' serving as the centerpiece that added a touch of luxury to her outfit. Interestingly, the recurring presence of the initial 'B' pendant is quite apparent in her OOTDs nowadays.

It's strawberry-O-clock for Hailey Bieber

The ensemble came together beautifully with a top-handle bag, all thoughtfully matched in delightful strawberry hues. To add a touch of sophistication, she adorned herself with a gold watch, delicate mini-hoop earrings, and an anklet, which collectively elevated her overall look.

Her hair featured a sleek and straight bob, elegantly parted to the side. To enhance her allure, she applied makeup that brought out a radiant and fresh foundation, giving her skin a glossy and radiant look. Her cheeks were lightly adorned with a rosy blush, and she completed the look with a glossy nude lip color that added a subtle yet captivating charm to her overall appearance.

It seemed like Bieber might have followed her 'everyday strawberry makeup' routine, as she hinted in the delightful tutorial she posted on her TikTok channel.

