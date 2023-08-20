Hailey Bieber slays sporty style on girls night out amid pregnancy rumors; drops updates on life 'lately'

The FIFA Women's World Cup final is happening today, August 20th, and even famous people are getting excited about it. Hailey Bieber is one of them, and she recently shared some photos on Instagram.

On Friday, the 26-year-old model shared a photo dump of her life lately on Instagram, which includes a girl’s night out with pals Justine Skye and Lori Harvey. Mrs. Bieber included several up-close selfies showing off her newly-debuted darker cinnamon cookie butter hair color and strawberry girl makeup trend, which perfectly highlights faux freckles on her nose and a rosy complexion.

Hailey Beiber enjoys quality time on a girls night out

In these photos, Hailey is wearing a sporty outfit in red and gold. It was a V-neck top and shorts that looked like soccer gear. She added black heels, jewelry, and cool sunglasses to complete the look. The look was a hit among her fans and followers, especially since she chose to wear it for a night out with her friends during Rema's Rave and Roses tour performance in Los Angeles.

The model's Instagram post received a lot of positive reactions from her fans. One commented, “Whoever said no one is perfect, HAVE YALL SEEN HAILEY RHODE BALDWIN BIEBER???!” While others wrote “MOTHER IS MOTHERING” regarding her recent pregnancy rumors.

ALSO READ: Does Kanye West make Bianca Censori 'run his life' for him? Wife roles EXPLAINED

Advertisement

Not only did Hailey share her outfit on her own Instagram, but her friend Justine Skye also featured more group pictures with Mrs. Bieber on her Instagram feed. Hailey, Lori Harvey, and Justine Skye have been hanging out a lot together.

In the past, they celebrated the Fourth of July together, and three of them looked amazing in their white outfits. Lori Harvey wore a beautiful maxi dress, Hailey had a stunning gown with a high slit, and Justine Skye wore a semi-sheer maxi dress. They also made a fun TikTok video during that time.

Hailey Beiber shares night-out photos amid pregnancy rumors

Talking about Hailey, this isn't the first time she's been spotted in loose-fitting clothes, seemingly to hide her body, further igniting fans' pregnancy speculations. The day before their dinner night, she wore a leather dress with a special twist on the skirt, which cleverly drew attention away from her stomach. She did something similar during a romantic dinner with Justin in California. Fans have noticed that she's been dressing differently and trying to hide her belly in many pictures. This has led to many people wondering if she might be pregnant.

ALSO READ: 'I know what I'm doing': Taika Waititi confirms Thor 5 production; potential release date and more HERE