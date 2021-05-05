Hailey Bieber slips into a petite pink bikini and completes her look with USD 30,000 worth of jewellery

Apart from donning the petite pink bikini, Hailey Bieber threw on some jewellery and took us back to the 90s with her hairstyle.

Trust Hailey Bieber to make our jaws drop every time she shares a selfie or photo and you will always be surprised. Recently, the super model, who has stayed away from the runway for quite sometime now due to the pandemic, took to Instagram to share a few photos of herself chilling in a pink bikini. Putting her confident self out there, Hailey as always looked radiant and floored her fans with her photos.

Hailey created an easy-breezy look but managed to keep it all things stylish. Apart from donning the petite pink bikini, Hailey threw on some jewellery and took us back to the 90s with her hairstyle. According to a latest report in Page Six, Hailey donned jewellery at least worth $30,000. Yes, you heard that right! The casual at-home bikini look was way more expensive than your most prized possession.

In her neck, Hailey wore a Jacquie Aiche Y-shaped necklace studded with stones which retails for around $8,750. She also wore a chain adorned with a single diamond and a prominent body chain. The body chain which costs a whopping $15,250 comes with 32 diamonds separated by slim gold bars.

The blonde beauty chose a pair of gold Jennifer Fisher huggies aka hoop earrings which retail for $1,950. And that's not all, Hailey's massive oval engagement ring from husband Justin Bieber itself costs $500,000.

