Hailey Bieber snaps husband and 'baby' Justin Bieber sunbathing; Flaunts her chic outfit of the day

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber often treat fans with their social media PDA and while they did not share any mushy photos recently, the model snapped her husband in his element. Taking to her Instagram Story, Hailey, who recently took an all girls trip and delighted her fans with some happy photos, shared a picture of Justin sunbathing. The supermodel snapped Justin lying shirtless on a towel as he soaked in the sun.

The photo definitely showcased Hailey's photography skills as she captioned the monochrome photo, "Baby by me." In another set of pictures, Hailey flaunted her OOTD -- Outfit Of The Day. Hailey, who never fails to impress with her sartorial choices, kept her look sporty and chic. The model donned a pair of black shorts and a plain white tee.

She amped up the style quotient by throwing on an oversized white shirt, chunky white sneakers and white socks. Hailey added colour to her outfit by putting on a beige cap, black sunglasses and completed her look with gold hoops and layered necklaces. She also managed to click a few pictures in between phone calls.

Check out Hailey Bieber's latest 'dreamy' photos:

A few days ago, Hailey also gave a glimpse of her stunning 'gals weekend' and sent her fans into a meltdown. In the photos, Hailey can be seen having a gala time in the great outdoors.

