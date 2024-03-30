Hailey Bieber Sparks Selena Gomez Feud Rumors Once Again As She Shares Beyonce's Jolene; Here's What Happened

Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez have long been subjects of speculation regarding their relationship, fueled by their shared history with Justin Bieber. Despite Gomez's decade-long on-and-off romance with the pop star, Bieber's swift engagement to Hailey in 2018 seemed to further ignite tensions. While Bieber later clarified their relationship was filled with "all love," recent social media activity hints at renewed friction, notably the latest controversy surrounding Beyoncé's Jolene cover.

Did Hailey Bieber reignite Selena Gomez’ feud rumors?

Yet again, Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber has caught themselves lining up in another layer of their feud rumors. Fans speculate that Hailey may have reignited rumors of a feud with Selena Gomez after she shared Beyoncé's cover of Jolene on her Instagram Story.

The Rhode founder posted a screenshot of the song with the caption "whew 😤" following the release of Beyoncé's new album, Cowboy Carter. Jolene, originally performed by Dolly Parton, narrates the tale of a woman flirting with someone else's husband. Many social media users interpreted Bieber's post as a subtle jab at Gomez, who previously dated her husband, Justin Bieber.

Selena Gomez dated Justin Bieber intermittently for eight years before their final breakup in 2018. Shortly after their split, Justin got engaged to Hailey within months. The Biebers initially married at a New York courthouse in September 2018 later hosted a lavish ceremony in South Carolina a year later.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez Teases New Single Love On; Singer’s Paris Pics Leave Fans Baffled

Fans speculate Selena and Hailey’ new feud

Fans of Hailey Bieber are now thinking she has reignited her rumored feud with Selena Gomez as many took to social media to express their speculations.

One X user wrote, “This just in, Hailey Bieber was seen shading Selena Gomez by listening to Jolene and shades her once again by listening to II Most Wanted making fun of Selena and Justin Bieber’s young relationship!” and another said, “She could’ve picked any song, Selena and her be beefing every 6 months lord.”

This just in, Hailey Bieber was seen shading Selena Gomez by listening to Jolene and shades her once again by listening to II Most Wanted making fun of Selena and Justin Bieber’s young relationship! 😱 pic.twitter.com/MeNI73DrmH — Mal✨ (@rauhlscutkosky) March 30, 2024

She could’ve picked any song 😭 Selena and her be beefing every 6 months lord — SANTANA 🫧 (@Darsen_Santana) March 29, 2024

Third person posted, “Oh selena & hailey…,” and another agreed, “OH!”

Fifth X user joked saying, “Selena Gomez Will Always Live Rent Free In Hailey Bieber’s Head Forever And Ever And Ever,” and another expressed similar feeling, “Popcorn ready for the latest episode of the Hailey Bieber vs. Selena Gomez saga! Who's tuning in?”

Selena Gomez Will Always Live Rent Free In Hailey Bieber’s Head Forever And Ever And Ever 🤣#HaileyBieber #SelenaGomez https://t.co/IFuY3mhgYR pic.twitter.com/rg44uaKfs3 — TruthAndSarcasm (@TruthAndSarcasm) March 30, 2024

Popcorn ready for the latest episode of the Hailey Bieber vs. Selena Gomez saga! 🍿 Who's tuning in? — Nathalie May (@nathaliemayy) March 30, 2024

One more fan took Selena Gomez’ side saying, “GURL you don't want the smoke AGAIN with Selena and her fans bc they ain't gonna go easy on you.”

Advertisement

GURL you don't want the smoke AGAIN with Selena and her fans bc they ain't gonna go easy on you 😭😭#HaileyBieber#JustinBieber#SelenaGomez https://t.co/W6b4RNqeF1 pic.twitter.com/JSJYT44kKw — QueenMinajKK (@Queenminajkk) March 29, 2024

ALSO READ: ‘I wish a bi**h would’: When Hailey Bieber made Selena Gomez fans upset by posting ‘I’ll Kill You’ after singer released a song