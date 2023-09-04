Hailey Bieber spotted sans security at NYC pop-up shop, makes surprise appearance without husband Justin after US Open

Hailey Bieber has been in the news for a lot of reasons lately: from her viral Rhode product launch and her Mexico trip with her girl gang to her date nights with husband Justin Bieber and her new ad campaigns with Victoria's Secret and Saint Laurent. The model was spotted at Swedish influencer Matilda Djerf's pop-up shop and fans were delighted to see her.

Hailey Bieber makes surprise appearance at pop-up shop

The 26-year-old appeared at the New York City pop-up to support Djerf Avenue and as per reports, she attended it without any security. The founder of Rhode kept it casual in a gray crop top, denim shorts, and her usual oversized black leather jacket. She finished the look with her signature B necklace, sleek black shades, gold earrings, and bright red pumps.

According to an eyewitness, Hailey strolled into the location on Saturday, September 3, and even bought a few items from there. Page Six reports, "She looked around the Djerf Avenue pop-up while chatting to Matilda. She was sipping on a Bluestone Lane iced coffee and asking Matilda questions about the clothes in store." The socialite proceeded to buy the hit tie tank top, among other things from the influencer's ready-to-wear collection.

Hailey Bieber spotted without security and husband Justin

Hailey was alone during her short trip and was spotted without her husband Justin Bieber. The entrepreneur shared a glimpse of her trip to the pop-up shop on her Instagram Story to share a short clip from her visit. "Came to see angel @matildadjerf," she wrote. Hailey also shared a video of Matilda applying her sold-out strawberry glaze peptide lip treatment on her story. Meanwhile, the influencer was also spotted at Hailey's recent Rhode launch event.

The latter was recently spotted at the US Open with Justin as the two supported professional tennis player Coco Gauff. The pair, who got married in 2018, instantly made headlines. She wore a similar look sporting denim jeans, a white tank top, and her leather jacket to the fun game. Meanwhile, Justin was also twinning in a leather jacket and white tank of his own. Prior to it, they were seen enjoying fishing together on a quick Hamptons boat trip.

They were also spotted enjoying a helicopter ride last week. The singer shared pictures from their trips after breaking his months-long hiatus on Instagram. Justin has since shared several images with Hailey, including selfies and candid photos. His casual dressing at the model's Rhode launch was criticized and trolled. Netizens called him out for his lack of effort.

