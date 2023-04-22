Hailey Bieber stuns in black netted dress, posts new PICS after confessing about her mental health struggles

Hailey Bieber has posted a few new pictures on the ‘gram. The 26-year-old model has been quite active on her social media space lately, as she keeps treating her fans and followers to sneak peeks into her life. Speaking of which, just a couple of days after she opened up about her recent mental health struggles, Hailey posted a slideshow of photos donning a netted outfit. Scroll below to take a look.

Hailey Bieber posts new pictures on Instagram

A few hours back, Hailey shared a slew of photos and a short video on her Instagram space. In the pictures, the Rhode Skin founder can be seen donning a black netted outfit with a wide neck and full sleeves. She styled her hair in a sleek top bun, while she sported lilac eyeliner, and nude lip gloss. Hailey accessorized the look with a pair of statement earrings. She posed for a few pictures as the camera clicked her. In the last slide, Hailey shared a short video where she can be seen posing and pouting. She shared the post with a couple of emojis in the caption.

Hailey Bieber’s Instagram photos

As soon as she shared the pictures, fans reacted to the post and left comments. Reality show star Khloe Kardashian also wrote a comment that read, “seriously could you be any prettier??” One fan wrote, “Lilac eyeliner becoming a trend in 3, 2, 1…” Another fan’s comment read, “Hailey Bieber should be a compliment”.

Hailey Bieber on her mental health struggles

A couple of days back, Hailey took to her Instagram stories and opened up about her mental health struggles this year, especially the last one and a half months when her rumoured feud with Selena Gomez made headlines, after which she faced the wrath of trolls and Selena’s fans. “I like to make jokes about how I feel because sometimes it’s easier than admitting I’m having a hard time,” Hailey’s note began.

“But truthfully since 2023 started I have had some of the saddest, hardest moments I’ve ever had in my adult life and my mind and emotions have been fragile to say the least," Hailey continued. She also added that she wanted to share her story in order to let other people who feel the same way like her know that they are not alone.

Moreover, Hailey went on to urge her followers to continue "being there for one another" and "keep showing up for each other even when it's hard." Concluding her note, she wrote, "We're better together."

