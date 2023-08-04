Hailey Bieber stuns in red on date night with Justin Bieber as pregnancy rumors swirl

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber’ s pregnancy speculations have been breaking the internet over the past few days. Fans have been keeping eagle eyes on each and every movement of the couple. Amid the pregnancy speculation, Hailey and Justin were spotted on a romantic date night in Malibu. Here is everything to know about the same.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber on a date night

On Wednesday, Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber stepped out for a romantic date night at the Soho House. The couple was even joined by their friends for this fun-filled evening.

The 26 year old model looked ravishing as she flaunted her fit figure in a sparkly red bodycon dress. She paired her outfit with strappy black heels. She accessorized her outfit with a thin chain gold necklace along with a Bottega Veneta gold drop earrings. Hailey Bieber opted for her usual slicked back hair in a neat bun along with glowing makeup.

Meanwhile Justin Bieber looked in great spirits as he opted for casual attire for the outing. The singer opted for a navy blue hoodie along with gray basketball shorts. He paired his outfit with bright blue New Balance sneakers with long white socks and beige bucket hat.

Hailey Bieber’s pregnancy

Justin and Hailey Bieber's fans are buzzing with excitement due to the pregnancy speculations of the model. Recently Hailey experienced a slight wardrobe mishap, fueling rumors that the couple might be expecting their first child. The Rhode Skin founder took to her TikTok to share her GRWM video with her fans. Everything seemed normal enough until it was time to zip up her dress from the back. The model was visibly struggling to pull up the zipper of her black, sleeveless, body-hugging dress. She jumped and fumbled to get her dress closed up, which left many fans wondering if the rumors about her pregnancy are actually true.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber got married in 2018 and continue to shell out the ‘couple goals’ whenever they step out in town.

