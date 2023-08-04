Hailey Bieber stuns in red on date night with Justin Bieber as pregnancy rumors swirl

On Wednesday, Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber stepped out for a romantic date night at the Soho House. The couple was even joined by their friends for this fun-filled evening.

Written by Disheeta Maheshwari Published on Aug 04, 2023   |  12:50 PM IST  |  656
Hailey and Justin Bieber (Image via Instagram)
Hailey and Justin Bieber (Image via Instagram)

Key Highlight

  • On Wednesday, Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber stepped out for a romantic date
  • Justin Bieber looked in great spirits as he opted for casual attire for the outing

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber’s pregnancy speculations have been breaking the internet over the past few days. Fans have been keeping eagle eyes on each and every movement of the couple. Amid the pregnancy speculation, Hailey and Justin were spotted on a romantic date night in Malibu. Here is everything to know about the same.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber on a date night

On Wednesday, Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber stepped out for a romantic date night at the Soho House. The couple was even joined by their friends for this fun-filled evening.

The 26 year old model looked ravishing as she flaunted her fit figure in a sparkly red bodycon dress. She paired her outfit with strappy black heels. She accessorized her outfit with a thin chain gold necklace along with a Bottega Veneta gold drop earrings. Hailey Bieber opted for her usual slicked back hair in a neat bun along with glowing makeup.

Meanwhile Justin Bieber looked in great spirits as he opted for casual attire for the outing.  The singer opted for a navy blue hoodie along with gray basketball shorts. He paired his outfit with bright blue New Balance sneakers with long white socks and beige bucket hat.  

Hailey Bieber’s pregnancy

Justin and Hailey Bieber's fans are buzzing with excitement due to the pregnancy speculations of the model. Recently Hailey experienced a slight wardrobe mishap, fueling rumors that the couple might be expecting their first child. The Rhode Skin founder took to her TikTok to share her GRWM video with her fans. Everything seemed normal enough until it was time to zip up her dress from the back. The model was visibly struggling to pull up the zipper of her black, sleeveless, body-hugging dress. She jumped and fumbled to get her dress closed up, which left many fans wondering if the rumors about her pregnancy are actually true.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber got married in 2018 and continue to shell out the ‘couple goals’ whenever they step out in town. 

ALSO READ: Hailey Bieber flaunts tanned legs on a romantic date night with beau Justin Bieber; DETAILS inside

Advertisement
How old was Hailey when she dated Justin?
A young 12-year-old Hailey meets Justin for the first time as a fan backstage during his appearance on the TODAY show. In uncovered footage from that pivotal day, her famous dad, Stephen Baldwin, introduces her to Justin and she shyly greets him.
What year did Justin and Hailey break-up?
Justin and Hailey Bieber's Relationship Timeline 2016: Justin and Hailey Bieber split up in a very dramatic fashion. The two went their separate ways some time after the GQ story was published in February — and before Justin was linked to Sofia Richie in August of that year (a brief romance that lasted just six weeks)
What caused Hailey Bieber's mini stroke?
She as diagnosed with a small opening in her heart, called a Patent Foramen Oval
About The Author
Disheeta Maheshwari
Disheeta Maheshwari
WRITER

A writer with 2+ years of experience, addicted to movies, coffee, and traveling. Currently curating content for Holly...

Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!