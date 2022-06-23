Hailey Bieber sued for trademark infringement over her newly launched skincare line

Hailey Bieber who recently launched her skincare line had found herself in legal trouble over its name. The model has been sued by two former college roommates who created a clothing line under the Rhode trademark. The lawsuit claims that Bieber is creating market confusion by marketing a skincare line under the Rhode name as per Billboard.

According to reports, the lawsuit has been filed in Manhattan federal court. The complainants have asked the judge to cite trademark infringement and block Hailey from selling or marketing any products with the Rhode name. It also sought unspecified damages. Hailey recently announced the launch of her skincare line on social media. Hailey introduced her brand saying, "We are a line of curated skincare essentials made with thoughtful intention. our formulas nourish your skin barrier to instantly give you dewy, delicious skin while improving its look and feel over time."

Following the launch of her skincare brand, Hailey appeared on an interview with Good Morning America where she also addressed her husband Justin Bieber's ongoing health issue. The singer revealed on Instagram that he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome which has resulted in half of his face getting paralysed. Justin recently postponed his upcoming US shows due to the same.

Hailey herself also recently recovered from a major health scare after she suffered a mini-stroke due to a blood clot in her brain. The model detailed her diagnosis and recovery from the same in a YouTube video she posted on her channel to raise awareness about the condition.

