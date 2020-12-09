Hailey Bieber talks about struggle with perioral dermatitis; Says she wants to be as ‘transparent as possible’

Hailey Bieber recently opened up about struggling with a skin condition called perioral dermatitis, the model got candid about her skin on Instagram. See what she said below.

Hailey Bieber is getting honest and candid on social media. The 24-year-old model revealed she suffers from perioral dermatitis on her skin. WebMD describes the condition as a “facial rash in which bumps develop around the mouth. In some cases, a similar rash may appear around the eyes, nose, forehead, or sometimes the genitals.” “This is day 3 so it’s calmed down a lot,” she wrote while sharing a bare-faced selfie to her millions of social media followers while being “transparent as possible” about her skin, Hailey wrote.

“I have something called perioral dermatitis which I’ve had for a few years now. It gets triggered by different things and usually shows up on my cheeks, around my mouth or sometimes around and under my eyes.” “Some things that i noticed trigger it: trying a new product, a product that’s too harsh, weather, masks, sometimes certain SPF,” she added.

In case you missed it, on the personal front, Hailey has been quarantining with husband Justin Bieber. From spending their quarantine period together and even going on road trips to meet their famous friends, the fans who ship the lovebirds get plenty of content to coo over, thanks to Bieber and Baldwin's happening Instagram page.

Taking to Instagram Stories recently was Hailey herself, who shared a romantic cosy selfie with her boo Justin much to the admiration of her followers. In the snap, you could see JB providing a strong, warm shoulder for his ladylove to lean on. Moreover, while Hailey held on to her man and looked at the camera with the cutest expression on her face, Justin stared off into the distance with a pondering look on his.

