Hailey Bieber thanks fans for 'kind messages' after opening up about mini-stroke; Read her note

Hailey Bieber praised fans for their 'kind messages' after revealing she had a procedure to repair a hole in her heart after suffering a mini-stroke' last month. "Thank you for all the kind messages, and thank you everyone who reached out after yesterday's video," the 25-year-old posted on her Instagram Stories on Thursday.

"Hearing so many people share their experiences and having that shared journey with so many has made all of this feel less scary," she concluded, adding a blue butterfly and grey heart emoji. Meanwhile, Hailey's husband, Justin Bieber, shared a snapshot of Hailey that he took himself. The model was wearing a pink flannel blouse, a gold chain necklace, and spectacles as she glanced at her spouse in the snap.

However, Hailey addressed her health crisis in a video broadcast to her YouTube account on Wednesday afternoon. Hailey was enjoying breakfast with her husband Justin last month when she noticed a 'weird sensation' in her right arm and numbness in her fingers, which led to her hospitalisation. After expressing to her admirers that she wanted them to hear about the scary experience in her "own words," the Vogue cover girl said that her hubby recognised something was wrong and constantly inquired whether she was alright.

When Hailey attempted to react, she admitted that she 'couldn't speak' but assumed she was suffering a stroke. As per Daily Mail, Justin quickly had someone call 911, and a medic nearby arrived to check her as she fought to form words, he asked if he knew her name, among other basic things. She was eventually admitted to the hospital and held overnight to be checked for the reason of a blood clot in her brain. The doctors verified that she had a Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), commonly known as a mini-stroke.

