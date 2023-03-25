Hailey Bieber thanks Selena Gomez for defending her; The duo follow each other on Instagram

Selena Gomez, the popular American actress-singer, and Hailey Bieber, the model-turned-social media star, were having an online feud for quite a while now. One thing led to another and eventually, Selena and Hailey, who is now married to the former's ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, were pitted against each other by the netizens, especially their respective fans. This led to a massive social media outbreak, and the socialite was brutally attacked online over the past few weeks, by the actress-singer's fans and netizens for her remarks.

Hailey Bieber thanks Selena Gomez for defending her

For the unversed, Selena Gomez came forward against the social media bullying against Hailey Bieber, with an Instagram post recently. After Selena extended the olive branch, Hailey took to her official Instagram handle and thanked the actress-singer for defending her and speaking out during these 'very tough' times. "I want to thank Selena for speaking out, as her and I have been discussing the last few weeks about how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and I," wrote Hailey Bieber on her Instagram story.

"The last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved and millions of people are seeing so much hate around this, which is extremely harmful. While social media is an incredible way to connect and build community, moments like this only create extreme division instead of bringing people together. Things can always be taken out of context or constructed differently from what they were intended," she added.

Check out Hailey Bieber's Instagram post, below:

Selena and Hailey follow each other on Instagram

After Hailey Bieber expressed her gratitude for Selena Gomez, the duo started following each other on Instagram, to the much surprise of their fans and followers. The popular singer and model-socialite are expected to put an end to their long feud, with this incident.

When Selena Gomez took a stand for Hailey Bieber

The American singer, who has always actively advocated for peace and kindness, recently took to her official Instagram handle and expressed her concern over the harsh social media attack against Hailey Bieber. "Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity. This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I've always advocated for kindness and really want all of this to stop," reads her Instagram story.

