Hailey Bieber watches Sex and the City for first time ever, Kim Kardashian asks, 'Are you okay? This is wild'

Hailey Bieber has been enjoying a fun summer as she goes on dates with husband Justin Bieber and channels her 'strawberry girl' era into her makeup looks. The model celebrated the one year of her beauty brand Rhode a few weeks back and was recently featured in a new ad campaign by Victoria's Secret. The 26-year-old posted a new photo dump on her Instagram and revealed she has started watching popular comedy-drama sitcom series Sex and the City.

Hailey Bieber watches Sex and the City for first time ever

Hailey shared new pictures of herself on her Instagram and took the opportunity to reveal which series she has started binge-watching. "[Hailey Bieber] is currently watching all of sex and the city for the first time ever," she captioned the post. The pictures from the dump are not connected to the popular comedy-drama show but they are stunning regardless.

The first image is a selfie of the socialite with a red crocheted hat and her previously revealed matching strawberry-themed nails. With her hand on the hat, her lovely rings are also visible and she flaunts a designer B necklace, seemingly referring to Bieber. The next image of the freckled beauty is a mirror selfie in a red halterneck dress and she matches it with a purse. The next photo is another mirror selfie and she rocks a mini sundress.

Hailey completes the look with white flip-flops and a bag. The last image is a closeup of the model’s face and there's a random image of a Mercedes car in the slideshow. Meanwhile, fans were left surprised upon reading the caption and finding out that the model has never watched Sex and the City before. They made their shock pretty clear in the comments.

Kim Kardashian asks Hailey Bieber, 'Are you okay?'

Apart from the surprised responses, others said the following. One user wrote, "The things I would do to be able to rewatch all of SITC over again for the first time ever," while another replied, "Best show ever [x4 lovestruck emojis]." A third mused, "Better late than never." Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian also made her surprise evident and responded, "Are u ok???? This is wild" referring to Hailey not having watched the iconic show before.

Sex and the City aired on HBO from June 6, 1998, to February 22, 2004, spanning six seasons. Around two decades later, the series was revived with a spinoff titled And Just Like That. It stars most of the original cast except Kim Cattrall, who only made a cameo appearance. It premiered on December 9, 2021, and is currently airing its second season which is slated to wrap up on August 24, 2023.

