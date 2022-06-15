Hailey Bieber 'will drop anything' for Justin Bieber amid 'stressful' facial paralysis; Source reveals

Last week, Justin Bieber came out and revealed that he was suffering from the Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which left one side of his face paralysed. Later, the Sorry singer gave his fans another update and shared that his condition was getting worse making it extremely hard to even eat. Amid his tribulations with the syndrome, his wife Hailey Bieber has been a constant support.

As per a recent report by Us Weekly, a source revealed, "Hailey has been an absolute rock." Amid Justin's ongoing health battle his wife's support has been all the help he needs as the source disclosed, "She’s by his side for whatever he needs, as are his other close friends and family.” While on his road to recovery, the Peaches singer is "working with a top team of specialists and following their advice to the letter," per the source. Justin has been up and above his routine to get back in shape and has been "doing facial exercises" as well as "getting as much rest and relaxation as possible."

Meanwhile, the source added that the pop star has also turned to prayers, "[He] has every faith this will resolve itself eventually, but of course, it’s a stressful situation to be dealing with and a tough time for both [him and Hailey] right now." The insider then noted that the last thing Justin wanted to do was cancel his concerts. After a series of announcements from his team about postponed concerts, Justin took to Instagram and revealed his condition to the world in a video.

When it comes to Justin, the insider noted that there is nothing Hailey will not be willing to do. They added, "She will drop anything to be there for him whenever he needs."

