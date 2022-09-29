Hailey Bieber's biggest revelations on 'stealing' Justin Bieber from Selena Gomez, marriage and more

Hailey Bieber recently sat down with host Alex Cooper Call Her Daddy podcast’s latest instalment and during her appearance, the model addressed several things including details about her relationship and marriage with Justin Bieber. One of the most viral moments of the show also happened to be Hailey speaking about Justin's ex Selena Gomez and the claims that she "stole" her singer husband from her. Hailey got candid about her marriage with Justin and revealed explosive details about the couple's sex life and more during the interview. The model's comments about Selena and Justin's history have particularly gone viral and many netizens have been questioning the timing of Hailey's comments given that Gomez recently announced her documentary's release date.

It all started with an explosive teaser for the Call Her Daddy podcast that was shared on Instagram on Monday, September 26, during which Cooper point blank asked the model, "Were you ever with Justin romantically at the same time as [Selena]?" The interview saw Bieber talking about several things, here's a look at some of the biggest revelations. On stealing Justin from Selena Gomez When podcast host Alex asked Hailey about how she felt about fans claiming that she stole Justin from Selena and how they had been rooting for the exes to get back together, Hailey said, "It just comes from, like, the fact that they wished he had ended up with someone else, and that's fine. Like, you can wish that all you want but that's just not the case." Selena Gomez overlap

Addressing whether she was ever romantically involved with Justin during his relationship with Selena, the model quipped, "When him and I ever started, like, hooking up or anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship ever — at any point." Bieber further added, "I'm not interested in doing that and I never was. ... I can say — period, point blank — I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody."