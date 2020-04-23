Hailey Bieber's cousin Ireland Baldwin fosters a puppy and shares pictures of her new furry friend

Ireland Baldwin welcomes a new furry friend to her house and names her Pieces.

Ireland Baldwin has welcomed a puppy to her house and has named it Pieces. The 24-year-old actress took to her Instagram handle a few hours ago and gave a glimpse of her new furry friend. Many celebs like Miley Cyrus and others have been fostering animals amidst the Coronavirus crisis in order to provide them shelter and food and take care of them. Just like the others, Ireland Baldwin too has joined the cause and is fostering a puppy dog at her home.

Sharing pictures of her cute little puppy on her Instagram handle, Ireland wrote, "my new little foster baby!! her name is Pieces and she’s the sweetest baby girl in the world. loves playing with my big dogs and it’s only been a couple hours!!! she’s looking for her forever home." Ireland Baldwin was already a pet mom to three other doggos, Chicken, Kurt, and London and now, Pieces is the newest addition in the family.

Check it out:

One of the pictures shared by Ireland showed Pieces and her cuddled up together. Another picture shows Pieces get all comfy sitting on the table and posing like a stardog! "NOBODY moves baby off table. nobody," read her caption. Ireland has often been sharing cute snaps of herself with her puppy Chicken and it seems like she's got a new Instagram model now. Pieces has been bonding with Ireland's other pets pretty well and we can't wait to see more pictures of them!

