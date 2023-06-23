Hailey Bieber’s latest Instagram photo dump shows off different chic outfits, from hot short to leather jacket

Hailey Bieber’s fashion choices have always made headlines whether it is oversized jackets, baggy pants, or micro-shorts. Recently, Justin Bieber’s wife shared a photo dump on Instagram consisting of the series of her most recent pictures. The series appears to be from her most recent New York City trip as the model showed off her outfits and food pictures. Here is everything to know about the same.

Hailey Bieber’s Instagram series

One thing that remains consistent throughout Hailey Bieber outfits in the Instagram series was minimal gold earrings along with her go-to black sunglasses.

In one picture, Hailey Bieber opted for an all-black ensemble consisting black crop top and black micro leather shorts by Saint Laurent. She paired the outfit with a big black leather jacket with massive shoulder pads. The model accessorized her outfit with a black rectangular bag from Saint Laurent and black slingbacks and gold earrings.

ALSO READ: Hailey Bieber celebrates Rhode anniversary in short pink dress: Year 1 down, forever to go

In another picture, Hailey Bieber opted for an all-white outfit consisting of a crop top and baggy shorts. She paired her outfit with long white socks and black sandals. For one of the other pictures the 26 year old model paired black tube top with baggy beige colored pants and black shoes. She styled the outfit with gold earrings, thin gold necklace, black bag, baseball hat, and black sunglasses.

Hailey’s last look included a cropped white t-shirt along with baggy blue jeans and oversized black leather jacket. She opted for black accessories with this relaxed outfit.

The 26 year old model’s latest Instagram post also included pictures of cake with her name along with pancakes.

Hailey Bieber recently defended Selena Gomez on her Instagram account as well. The 26 year old urged her fans not to leave rude and mean comments on pictures of other people.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian shares NSFW confession, from makeup s*x to mile-high club; DETAILS here