Hailey Bieber's New Year wish for husband Justin Bieber is all things sweet; Check It Out

Hailey and Justin Bieber were by each other's side as they welcomed 2020 and the power couple took to Instagram to document the evening. The supermodel and singer, who celebrated their first wedding anniversary this year, have had a year full of highs and lows. From getting married in a beautiful and intimate wedding ceremony to struggling with depression and moving into their own home, Hailey and Justin got each other's back throughout 2019. To add to all of this, Hailey and Justin's social media display of affection is noteworthy.

The couple's much in love selfies often cause a stir and their latest post did exactly that. Bidding goodbye to 2019, Justin and Hailey slipped into their most comfortable yet chic clothes to usher in the new year. Taking to Instagram, Hailey shared an adorable photo of the two sharing a kiss. While Hailey wore a black oversized shirt serving perfect new year vibes, Justin sported an all white outfit along with a pink bandana scarf tied around his forehead.

Hailey's caption for Justin was the show stealer as she wrote, "please be my New Years kiss even when I’m 80!!!" Justin also shared the same set of photos and captioned it, "#2020 #yummy #jesusisking."

Check out Justin and Hailey's new year's eve photos:

The year 2020 is already looking bright for the couple as Justin will be releasing new music as well as a documentary series on YouTube. What's your 2020 wish?

Credits :Instagram

