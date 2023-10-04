Hailey Bieber's old Halloween throwback sparks online confusion

Hailey Bieber has found herself at the center of an online discussion when a previously overlooked Instagram Q&A response resurfaced. In this response, the model and beauty entrepreneur shared her thoughts on Halloween, offering a perspective steeped in her Christian faith, which has led to a wave of curiosity among her followers.

Faith and conflicting messages

Hailey Bieber and her husband, pop star Justin Bieber, have been vocal about their devout Christian beliefs. Hailey's upbringing in an Evangelical Christian family aligns with Justin's later conversion to the same faith. Both have attended churches such as Hillsong and Churchome. The resurfaced post's message has ignited discussions across social media platforms.

Unpacking Halloween's Christian Origins

Halloween, originally rooted in Scotland and Ireland as All Hallow's Eve, has deep Christian connections intertwined with Celtic pagan influences, as historians suggest. Various Christian denominations, including Roman Catholicism, celebrate All Saint's Day to honor saints and departed loved ones. The tradition of costume-wearing may trace its origins to the ancient Gaelic pre-Christian festival called Samhain.

The resurgence of Hailey Bieber's post has sparked diverse reactions on social media. Some perceive it as an attempt to convert followers to Christianity, while others use it as a platform to revisit the Bieber's association with the controversial Hillsong Church, which has faced allegations of sexual abuse, tax fraud, and promotion of homophobic views. The origins of the post remain unclear, with some speculating it may have been a repost from former Hillsong pastor Nathan Finochio.

