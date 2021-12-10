From Hailey & Justin Bieber to David & Victoria Beckham, these are the celeb couples we wish NEVER split

While Hollywood is a tricky place (to say the least) to find true love, some lucky ones did find their golden matches and managed to keep their relationship alive through all the highs and lows. And in a world full of pandemic news, divorces and fresh breakups hitting us every so often, these couples shine bright as a ray of hope and love in the gloomy world. Today, we’re looking back at 6 golden couples who we pray to God, never break up!

Hailey and Justin Bieber: With a whirlwind love story for the ages, the young couple has been married for almost 3 years and is an inspiration to cool-couple all around!

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski: The couple began dating in 2008 after meeting through a mutual pal. During a 2011 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Office alum revealed that it was love at first sight for him! Today, the duo shares 2 daughters, Hazel and Violet.

Tom and Rita Wilson: When the pair reunited to film Volunteers in 1984, their chemistry was undeniable and a relationship between the two followed — after the Splash actor's marriage broke apart a few years later. Although his divorce wasn't finalized until 1987, Hanks and Wilson took their relationship public in 1986. Today they share 2 kids and a whole lotta love!

Amal and George Clooney: George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin met in 2013 at a fundraiser and have been happily together ever since. Less than a year later, they were walking down the aisle saying their "I do's." In 2020, the duo welcomed their twins and are currently raising them in Lake Como, Italy.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are the most hilarious couple in Hollywood! The duo first met in 2011 while filming The Green Lantern and were soon married in 2012, they now have three daughters together: James, Inez, and baby Betty!

David and Victoria Beckham: Their love story has been a long one! The couple met in 1997 and tied the knot only 2 years later in 1999. They now have four kids together–Romeo, Cruz, Brooklyn and Harper! The famous pair just celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary.