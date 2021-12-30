Hailey & Justin Bieber have ‘babies on the brain’ as duo gears up to become parents in ‘near future’?

A baby Bieber may be on the way soon! An insider close to Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin recently spoke to US Weekly and shared that the young couple is gearing up to expand their family soon. “Babies are definitely on the brain. They both feel like it’s their destiny to have kids together and they are definitely ready.”

If you didn't know, the duo tied the knot in September 2018 with a courthouse wedding in New York City after two years of off-and-on dating. A year later, the couple celebrated their marriage with a larger wedding ceremony in South Carolina with all their family and friends in attendance.

Now, nearly 3 years later, the insider explained how the couple is ready to expand their family: “Justin is really in love with Hailey. He loves that she is super chill and down to do anything. Hailey has calmed Justin down a lot, and she has changed him as a man. He thinks she is his forever and considers her his best friend and soulmate. I could see a pregnancy announcement happening in the near future. Justin is more than ready. To him, he feels like it’s one of his main purposes in life to be a dad. He can’t wait and has wanted to be a father for a long time.”

The insider also added: “Hailey is finally ready to be a mom. She wanted to travel and enjoy life together with Justin as husband and wife for a few years before they fully settled down. But it seems like now that time has come.”

