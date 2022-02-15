Hailey & Justin Bieber share glimpse of their V-Day celebration; Singer posts racy snaps of model in lingerie

While many celebrities celebrated Valentine’s Day, Justin and Hailey Bieber really turned the heat up this V-Day. The 27-year-old Holy singer took to Instagram and shared a racy snap of his model wife Hailey, who rocked in a pink pushup bra, matching panties and garter belt from Victoria's Secret while sitting on a white couch in the picture. "Happy Valentine's Day baby," Justin captioned the sultry images.

Earlier in the day, the crooner also shared a sweet V-Day message for the 25-year-old model by sharing a photo of the two from a lunch. In the image, Hailey could be seen giving Justing a big kiss. Hailey then shared the same picture on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Valentine I love you, baby."

While their V-Day plans were a bit more low-key and private, the duo celebrated in a much more public sense a day before when they joined Kendall Jenner and her NBA star boyfriend Devin Booker to Super Bowl LVI.

Earlier this month, Hailey spoke to WSJ and talked about her interest in keeping her marriage with the singer private for the most part. She said: "The media loves to take a tiny little blurb of something for clickbait," adding that "the media has always been a disgusting thing.” As far as expanding the family is concerned, Hailey said that they would not have children this year, but "in the next couple of years we would try."

