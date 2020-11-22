  1. Home
Hailey, Justin Bieber step out in style as they twin in Khaki; Model steals the show in another all black look

On Friday, Hailey was snapped solo in Los Angeles and made the street her runway as she donned stunning all-black look. Check out the pictures below.
Mumbai
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber make sure to make heads turn whenever the power couple steps out for a quick lunch or for work. Over the last few days, the couple were snapped in Los Angeles together as well as solo as they went about their day. The paparazzi, who make sure not to bat their eyes and miss such outings, recently snapped Justin and Hailey out for lunch. The couple were seen heading back to their car and twinned in Khaki pants. 

While Justin looked busy caught up in his phone as he sported a white hooded top sweatshirt and Khaki pants, Hailey complimented him in an all-tan brown look. The super model wore a long tan brown jacket and a white crop top to go with her Khaki pants. And if you think this seems like a super stylish look, Hailey upped it the next day with another all-black look.

On Friday, Hailey was snapped solo in Los Angeles and made the street her runway as she donned a more formal look. The super model was seen in her usual black mask but sported a crocodile leather jacket and high-waist black latex pants. She wore a polka dotted blouse underneath her stunning jacket and completed her look with a black belt, black and golden heels and a similar colour purse. Hailey's look definitely will make stylists take note.

Check out Justin and Hailey's latest paparazzi photos below: 

What are your thoughts on the couple's latest looks? Let us know in the comments below. 

Credits :PinkvillaGetty Images

