Hailey & Justin Bieber's dreamy Greece vacay will leave you craving for a much needed gateway; See Photos

Hailey and Justin Bieber are currently in Greece and are soaking in the sun as the model took to Instagram to share a glimpse of their holiday and sent their fans into a frenzy.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber have taken off for a sunny vacation and dropping summer vibes on the gram. As per reports, Hailey and Justin are currently in Greece and are soaking in the sun. Hailey took to Instagram to share a glimpse of their holiday and sent their fans into a frenzy. The couple looked much in love as they roamed the streets of Greece mask free. Yes, a dream for many right?

On Instagram, Hailey dropped a series of breathtaking photos of clear blue water and some great food that she's been gorging on her holiday. "Quick photo dump of this past beautiful week," Hailey captioned one of her posts. As for Justin, the singer dropped multiple solo photos posing against the background of pretty photos.

According to a Page Six report, the couple were holidaying on the Greek island of Milos and went snorkelling as well as took to the waves on a watercraft. Just last week, Justin and Hailey met French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, while in Paris. However, the reason behind their meet remains unclear.

Check out Hailey Baldwin's photo below:

Jutsin recently took to social media to urge his fans to not gather around his New York home. "This is where I live … And I don’t appreciate you guys being here. You know when you come home at the end of the night, and you want to relax? This is my space to do that. So I would appreciate it if you guys could leave," the singer said.

ALSO READ: PICS: Prince William, Kate Middleton & George along with Ed Sheeran, David Beckham cheer England at Euro 2020

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×