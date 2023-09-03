'Hailey was there too,' Fans comment as Selena Gomez marks attendance for Beyonce's Renaissance Tour with younger sister

With Beyonce being on tour for her Renaissance tour, there is a lot of news surrounding her LA show. Every time a celebrity chooses to do a show in Los Angeles, it is sure that a lot of the celebrities would come around in the show. Well, this time around, it was Selena Gomez who showed up to Beyonce's latest show. What was interesting was that Hailey Bieber also attended the same show as Selena, and the fans were quick to point that out. Here is what the matter was all about. Read on.

Selena Gomez attends Beyonce's concert

Bad Lair singer Selena Gomez took to Instagram to share some selfies as she prepped to join her gang of girls for the LA show of the Renaissance tour. She was joined by Nicola and Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham on a fun night together. In one of the pictures, Selena's younger sister was also seen. Selena Gomez, who is currently healing from a broken hand, decided to spend a memorable evening with her close friends at the SoFi Stadium, where Queen Bey herself was taking the stage. The star-studded event drew in a crowd of famous faces, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who were spotted dancing enthusiastically.

What raised a lot of eyebrows was the fact that Hailey was also a part of the same show. Although Selena did not post the picture on her Instagram, it was the screengrabs from her story that made their way to Twitter, now X. That was when fans claimed that Hailey also attended the same show. There is no confirmation as to whether these two got the chance to meet each other. On the other side, it does not seem as if the two bumped into each other either. Thus, it was only a coincidence that both Hailey and Selena were in the same show.

It will be interesting to see what the rest of the shows from the Renaissance tour bring in for the news. We will be sure to update this section with relevant information as they come. All your pop culture news will be right here. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez oozes oomph in an orange corset top and leather jacket as she poses for the camera; PICS