The Half of It Trailer: Leah Lewis & Daniel Diemer bring an unexpected twist to the teen comedy drama

An Asian girl named Ellie Chu who writes essays for her classmates and is being made fun of due to her Asian roots, suddenly becomes a love guru for Paul Munsky played by Daniel Diemer.

The film The Half of It released its much-awaited trailer and we must say, the teen comedy-drama inspired by Edmond Rostand play called Cyrano de Bergerac, looks very promising. Netflix is taking some bold steps in making films with an LGBTQ backdrop. An Asian girl named Ellie Chu who writes essays for her classmates and is being made fun of due to her Asian roots, suddenly becomes a love guru for Paul Munsky played by Daniel Diemer. Leah Lewis as the not so visible girl from school Ellie Chu is very relatable who sticks to what suits her and does not try to fit into the community.

Ellie lives with her father who is widowed in a modest home. The twist comes in a form when Ellie Chu and Paul Munsky fall for the same girl at school. The shared crush is none other than Aster Flores played by Alexxis Lemire. Aster makes Ellie and Paul fall in love with her. The problem arises when Ellie does not want to reveal her true feeling for a girl who Paul wants to impress so badly. Ellie hides her feelings in ways she can think of, but Paul realizes that in trying to help him win over his crush, Ellie falls in love with Aster.

Check out the trailer of The Half of It:

Things don't turn sour between the two, and surprising Paul stands by his newfound friend, even to the extent of saying to Ellie that it is hard to shy away from who you really are. This teen comedy-drama takes a fresh perspective at the LGBTQ scenario with respect to an Asian lead character. There is friendship, love, and search of one's real self in the film titled, The Half of It. The film directed by Alice Wu will release on Netflix on May 1.

