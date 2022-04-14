Halftime: Jennifer Lopez's documentary to open at Tribeca Film Film festival 2022

Jennifer Lopez's documentary, Halftime is all set to have its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival this year. The Netflix film will be the opening film at the film festival on June 8 as reported by Variety. The film will follow Jennifer Lopez as she reflects on her career as a global recording star and an actor. Halftime will have it streaming release on June 14.

According to reports, the documentary is directed by Amanda Micheli and will offer an intimate peek into the behind-the-scenes elements following Lopez as she preps for her Super Bowl Halftime show, as well as her performance at the recent presidential inauguration. Speaking about the opportunity to present her film at Tribeca, the director said, "To have the opportunity to share this film on the big screen with a New York audience is a dream come true."

We expect the premiere event of her film at Tribeca to be a big moment and surely her fiance Ben Affleck will be joining her for the same given how supportive he is known to be. The couple after rekindling their romance last year got engaged again after nearly 18 years since they were together back in 2002 before their split.

JLo recently announced her engagement through her newsletter where she flaunted her gorgeous green diamond ring. There hasn't been any update on whether the couple will also be tying the knot soon after their recent engagement that left Bennifer fans across the globe in an absolute tizzy.

